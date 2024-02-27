Biden's Biggest Challenger in Michigan Has No Name

President Biden's biggest challenge in Tuesday's primary in Michigan is expected to come from a nameless competitor—"uncommitted." Prominent Arab Americans in the state are urging Democrats to vote that way as a protest over Biden's support for Israel in the ongoing war in Gaza. Coverage:

Numbers: Just how big the protest vote is could signal trouble for Biden in the general election. The New York Times notes that 200,000 Arab Americans live in Michigan, and Biden defeated Trump in 2020 in the state by only 154,000 votes. The AP notes that Michigan has the biggest concentration of Arab Americans of any state—in Dearborn alone, about half of the 110,000 residents have Arab ancestry.

Just how big the protest vote is could signal trouble for Biden in the general election. The New York Times notes that 200,000 Arab Americans live in Michigan, and Biden defeated Trump in 2020 in the state by only 154,000 votes. The AP notes that Michigan has the biggest concentration of Arab Americans of any state—in Dearborn alone, about half of the 110,000 residents have Arab ancestry. One voice: The Times story quotes Terry Ahwal, a Palestinian American who lives in suburban Detroit and has actively supported Democrats since emigrating from the West Bank decades ago. She is now actively campaigning against Biden. "You want my vote? You cannot kill my people in my name. As simple as that," she says. "Everything Israel wants, they get."