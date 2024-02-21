Beyonce Goes Country, Swiftly Makes History

Beyonce has already made history with her two-week-old venture into country music. Her new single, "Texas Hold 'Em," debuted Tuesday at the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, making Beyonce the first Black woman to top the chart, per the Guardian. She's only the second solo female artist to debut at the top of the chart after Taylor Swift. She's also the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hip Songs charts. Only Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ray Charles, and Morgan Wallen have done this before. Beyonce has now topped seven of Billboard's 14 multimetric song charts as a solo artist. According to Billboard, "Only Justin Bieber has led more hybrid song charts" at eight.
"Texas Hold 'Em"—streamed 19.2 million times in the US between its Feb. 11 debut and Feb. 15, per the Guardian—is also the first song from Beyonce to top the Country Digital Song Sales survey and her 11th to top the all-genre Digital Song Sales survey, per Billboard. The single also had an impressive showing Tuesday on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, debuting at No. 2. Beyonce's other single, "16 Carriages," also released Feb. 11, debuted at No. 9 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 38 on the Hot 100 chart. It nabbed 10.3 million streams, per Billboard. Both singles will appear on Beyonce's upcoming album, teased during the Super Bowl. "Act II" will be out March 29. (More Beyonce stories.)