Beyonce Goes Country, Swiftly Makes History

Beyonce has already made history with her two-week-old venture into country music. Her new single, "Texas Hold 'Em," debuted Tuesday at the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, making Beyonce the first Black woman to top the chart, per the Guardian. She's only the second solo female artist to debut at the top of the chart after Taylor Swift. She's also the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hip Songs charts. Only Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ray Charles, and Morgan Wallen have done this before. Beyonce has now topped seven of Billboard's 14 multimetric song charts as a solo artist. According to Billboard, "Only Justin Bieber has led more hybrid song charts" at eight.