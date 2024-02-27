Cops Find Bodies of Gay Couple After Officer Confesses

Australian man charged is a former boyfriend of one of the victims
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 27, 2024 11:18 AM CST
A couple embrace at the Paddington residence of Jesse Baird in Sydney, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Police on Tuesday discovered the bodies of former television reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and his flight attendant partner Luke Davies, 29, who were allegedly shot dead in Baird's Sydney home.   (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Australian police on Tuesday found the bodies of a couple shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend, who happened to be a police officer, hours after he admitted to killing and hiding them on a rural property, reports the AP. The remains of former TV reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and his flight attendant partner, Luke Davies, 29, were found in the same surfboard bags that police allege the killer used to carry the bodies from Baird's Sydney home last week. The bodies were found at a property near Bungonia, a town 124 miles southwest of Sydney.

Senior-Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, who dated Baird until late last year, was arrested Friday and charged with murdering the couple. He had previously refused to answer police questions, and the breakthrough came when he spoke to detectives Tuesday and told them where to look. Police suspected Lamarre-Condon first dumped the bodies last week at a property that officers later searched. But fearing that a traveling companion might reveal where they went, he returned alone on Feb. 22 to move them. Police say the unnamed acquaintance was unaware they were transporting bodies and was not an accomplice.

The allegation that a police officer committed murder using his service pistol prompted Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras organizers to ask police late on Monday not to march at their annual parade this weekend.

