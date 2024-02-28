Judge in Trump Fraud Case Gets White Powder Letter

An envelope with white powder was sent to the chambers of Judge Arthur Engoron Wednesday. But the judge, who oversaw Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, was not exposed, authorities say. Police say a court officer opened the envelope and the powder fell on his pants, the New York Times reports. The fire department says that officer and another court officer exposed to the powder declined medical attention. Sources tell NBC New York that the envelope also contained a letter to the judge, whose mail is pre-screened at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in Manhattan. The letter arrived two days after Trump appealed Engoron's $454 million judgment against him.

A court system spokesperson said preliminary testing found that the powder was "negative for hazardous substances," ABC News reports. The Times notes that the judge and the court building have been targets before. There was a bomb threat at Engoron's home last month as closing argument were due to begin in Trump's trial. Police say they are also investigating an envelope of white powder sent to a building where New York Attorney General Letitia James has an office, though it's not clear whether she was the target, reports NBC New York. (Donald Trump Jr. said a "demented leftist" sent an envelope with white powder to his home on Monday.)