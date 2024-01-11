On Last Day of Trump's Fraud Trial, a Bomb Threat

Police responded to a bomb threat at the Long Island home of the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case on Thursday, hours before closing arguments were to begin. It's unclear if Judge Arthur Engoron was home when a Nassau County bomb squad responded around 5:30am, per NBC News . Police later described it as a "swatting incident," per the AP . Court proceedings went ahead as scheduled despite what NBC described as "a delay in processing reporters and lawyers through security lines" at New York State Supreme Court because of the threat. It came a day after Engoron denied lawyers' request for Trump to speak at closing arguments. Trump's lawyers had failed to agree to certain conditions by the deadline.

Trump went on to attack Engoron on Truth Social, per the New York Times. He claimed James and the "Trump hating judge" were trying to "screw me." Arriving in court Thursday, Trump claimed "the judge is not letting me make the summation because I'll bring up things he doesn't want to hear," per the AP. In his closing argument, Trump attorney Chris Kise claimed "this entire case is a manufactured claim to pursue a political agenda." He said there was "no proof at all" of fraud.

In a statement, James said the court had found Trump "engaged in years of significant financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family" before the trial had even begun. Lawyers from the attorney general's office will give their closing arguments Thursday afternoon. Engoron expects to issue a ruling by the end of the month. (The federal judge overseeing Trump's election interference case was swatted Sunday.)