Plans for 'White Party' Cause Uproar in Sri Lanka

An event planner says he has been forced to leave Sri Lanka after he tried to plan an ill-advised "white party"—and it led to Sri Lankan officials telling Russian tourists they must go, too, though it seems that decision may not stick. The story:

The party: The BBC reports a man using the now-inactive Instagram handle geo_ecstatic announced a party for expats, with the event's ad specifying a white dress code—but also including the phrase "Face control: White," which was read as restricting the event to white people only. The party, which was to take place in the Sarayka Lounge in the southern coastal town of Unawatuna last Saturday, was canceled.