Don Henley: No, I Didn't Give Away 'Hotel California' Lyrics

The lyrics to "Hotel California" and other classic Eagles songs should never have ended up at auction, Don Henley told a court Wednesday, per the AP. "I always knew those lyrics were my property. I never gifted them or gave them to anybody to keep or sell," the Eagles co-founder said on the last of three days of testimony at the trial of three collectibles experts charged with a scheme to peddle roughly 100 handwritten pages of the lyrics.

Accused trio: On trial are rare-book dealer Glenn Horowitz and rock memorabilia connoisseurs Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski. Prosecutors say the three circulated bogus stories about the documents' ownership history in order to try to sell them and parry Henley's demands for them.