Report From UN Experts Puts Ortega in the Crosshairs

A panel of UN-backed human rights experts on Thursday accused Nicaragua's government of continuing to perpetrate systematic human rights abuses "tantamount to crimes against humanity"—implicating a range of high-ranking officials in the government of President Daniel Ortega. The allegations follow an investigation that has been underway since March 2022 into the country's crackdown on political dissent. The Ortega government has gone after opponents for years, but it hit a turning point with mass protests against the government in 2018 that resulted in violent repression by authorities, per the AP. What you need to know from the report: