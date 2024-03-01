Highest Scorer Ever Is Ending College Career

The top scorer in the history of major college women's basketball will pass on a chance to pad her totals. Caitlin Clark announced Thursday that she is ending her collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes at the end of the season, ESPN reports, and going pro. Clark is projected to go to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft in April as the league's overall No. 1 pick. She is a 22-year-old senior who could have played another season under an NCAA waiver for athletes who were on rosters when the pandemic hit in 2020, per the Washington Post . "I am excited" about entering the draft, she said Thursday on X .

In her post, Clark expressed gratitude to those who supported her during her Iowa career, including "my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially young kids." The Hawkeyes have one regular-season game left—against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday at home. Ticket prices are setting their own record, per the Post, averaging $546 on the secondary market as of Thursday. "We have a lot more goals to achieve," Clark posted., and she's set up to reach a big one Sunday.

A shot at another record: If Clark scores 18 points on Sunday, she'll break the all-time Division I scoring record of of 3,667 points. It's held by the late Pete Maravich of LSU, who played 83 games from 1967 to 1970. As a gauge, Clark scored 33 points Wednesday night in Minnesota. The AP has a look at the conflicted feelings about it all among people who knew the dazzling Maravich here. And ESPN compares the styles and stats of the two stars here.