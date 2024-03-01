Moon Lander Sends Final Photo Before It Stops Working

The first US spacecraft to land on the moon since the Apollo astronauts fell silent Thursday, a week after breaking a leg at touchdown and tipping over near the lunar south pole. Intuitive Machines' lander, Odysseus, lasted longer than the company anticipated after it ended up on its side with hobbled solar power and communication, the AP reports. The end came as flight controllers received one last photo from Odysseus and commanded its computer and power systems to stand by. That way, the lander can wake up in another two to three weeks—if it survives the bitterly cold lunar night.