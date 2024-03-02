Nikki Haley's Magic Number: Five?

So why is Nikki Haley still in the race? In an analysis at Politico Magazine, Henry Olsen suggests it's because she knows she can exploit one key rule of the Republican convention. If she wins a plurality in at least five states, she can have her name placed into nomination and thus earn a measure of clout at the proceedings. It's not about winning the nomination—Olsen isn't suggesting she has a shot at that. But she might be able to wring concessions out of former President Donald Trump on issues that matter to her, including American support for NATO.