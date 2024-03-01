Texas Fire Leaves Behind a Desolate Landscape

As the largest wildfire in Texas history engulfed his town, Danny Phillips was left helpless. "We had to watch from a few miles away as our neighborhood burned," he said, his voice trembling with emotion. In his hard-hit town of Stinnett, population roughly 1,600, families like his who evacuated from the Smokehouse Creek fire returned Thursday to devastating scenes: melted street signs and charred frames of cars and trucks. Homes reduced to piles of ash and rubble. An American flag propped up outside a destroyed house. Phillips' one-story home was still standing, but several of his neighbors weren't so fortunate

Stinnett's destruction was a reminder that, even as snow fell Thursday and helped firefighters, crews are racing to stamp out the blaze ahead of higher temperatures and winds forecast in the coming days, the AP reports. Already, the Smokehouse Creek fire has killed two people and left behind a desolate landscape of scorched prairie, dead cattle, and burned-out homes in the Texas Panhandle. The blaze stayed about the same size Friday, just shy of 1,700 square miles. It merged with another fire and is 5% contained, up from 3% on Thursday. according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The largest of several major fires burning in the rural Panhandle section of the state, it has also crossed into Oklahoma.

Gray skies loomed over huge scars of blackened earth in a rural area dotted with scrub brush, ranchland, rocky canyons, and oil rigs. Firefighter Lee Jones was helping douse the smoldering wreckage of homes in Stinnett to keep them from reigniting when the weather starts turning Friday and continues into the weekend. "The snow helps," said Jones, who was among a dozen firefighters called in from Lubbock to help. "We're just hitting all the hot spots around town, the houses that have already burned."