Pakistan Has New PM Amid 'Vote Thief!' Cries

Lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly elected Sunday Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister for the second time—as allies of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan in parliament shouted in protest and raised claims of vote rigging. Sharif secured 201 votes, well above the 169 needed to get a majority.

Khan is currently serving prison terms in multiple cases and has been barred from seeking or holding office. Sharif replaced him as prime minister after his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.