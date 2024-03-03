Antidepressant Use Surging in Young People

A new study in published in the journal Pediatrics found that antidepressant prescriptions for tweens, teens, and young adults have been on the uptick since 2016, rising 66% through 2022. Pharma News Intelligence reports that the researchers analyzed data from the IQVIA Longitudinal Prescription Database, and learned that monthly dispensing rates went from 2,575.9 in January 2016 to 4,284.8 by December 2022. Notably, rates accelerated during the pandemic, particularly among girls. Here's the scoop: