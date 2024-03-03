Hundreds of Inmates Escape as Gangs Raid Prison in Haiti

At least three people have been killed and hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed it overnight. The jailbreak marks a new low in Haiti's downward spiral of violence. Gangs are asserting greater control on the capital while embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry is abroad trying to win support for a United Nations-backed security force to stabilize the country. On Sunday morning, the bodies of three people with gunshot wounds could be seen on the ground at the prison's entrance, which was wide open with no guards in sight, the AP reports. Officers in a single police car stationed outside the facility would not say what happened.

Arnel Remy, a human rights attorney who heads a nonprofit that works in the prisons, said on X that fewer than 100 of the facility's nearly 4,000 inmates remain behind bars. Those choosing to stay include 18 former Colombian soldiers accused of working as mercenaries in the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. On Saturday night during the attack, several of the Colombians shared a video on social media pleading for their lives. "Please, please help us," Francisco Uribe said. "They are massacring people indiscriminately inside the cells."

A police union posted a message on social media bearing an "SOS" emoji repeated eight times and saying the officers need help. "Let's mobilize the army and the police to prevent the bandits from breaking into the prison," the post said. The armed clashes follow a string of violent protests that have been building but turned deadlier in recent days. As part of coordinated attacks by gangs, per the AP, four police officers were killed Thursday in the capital when gunmen opened fire on targets including Haiti's international airport. Gang members also seized control of two police stations, prompting civilians to flee and forcing businesses and schools to close.