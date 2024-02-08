Haiti's Prime Minister Appeals for Calm

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry urged calm in a public address early Thursday following three days of violent protests that have paralyzed the country as thousands of protesters demand his resignation. The brief speech in the pre-dawn hours did little to appease people who are angry and frustrated over unrelenting gang violence, deepening poverty and the lack of any plan in sight for general elections, the AP reports. "I think the time has arrived for all to put our heads together to save Haiti, to do things another way in our country," Henry said without offering specifics. The streets in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas remained calm through late Thursday afternoon.

He urged Haitians not to look at the government or National Police as their adversaries. Those who choose violence, destruction, and killing people to take power are "not working in the interests of the Haitian people," he said. Haiti's legislature is currently empty, after the terms of its last 10 senators expired in January 2023. The country didn't hold planned elections in 2019 and 2023, and Henry assumed power with the support of the international community following the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Thousands of people gathered daily this week in cities and towns across the country to demand that the prime minister step down, saying they will protest until he leaves.

Protesters have used tree branches, cars, and burning tires to block roads as crowds attacked businesses and government buildings, leading to clashes with police who have fired tear gas and live bullets. At least 1,000 schools across Haiti closed, as well as banks, government agencies, and businesses. Humanitarian aid has dwindled, and food prices spiked more than 20% in some areas as a result of the blockades, according to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. On Wednesday, police killed five armed environmental protection agents in the capital in a shooting some worry could worsen the crisis. Henry said people need peace and security. "Haitian people need for their children to go to school without fear, because that's what's going to guarantee them a future," he said.