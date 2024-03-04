NASA Watched 'Helplessly' as 2 Satellites Got Perilously Close

Last week, a NASA satellite "almost got clobbered high above Earth." That's the scoop from Space.com, which reports on a near collision last Wednesday between the space agency's Thermosphere Ionosphere Mesosphere Energetics and Dynamics (TIMED) research spacecraft, which has been in space studying data since 2001, and Russia's dead Cosmos 2221 satellite, launched by that country's Defense Ministry in 1992. "Too close for comfort," noted satellite monitoring company LeoLabs of the near miss.



Close call: LeoLabs says that the two satellites, which Quartz notes are traveling at a speed of more than 17,500mph, came within 65 feet of each other. Neither satellite is able to be maneuvered, leaving observers on Earth "with no choice but to watch helplessly, without the ability to intervene" as the satellites neared each other, per the outlet.