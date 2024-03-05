Jeff Bezos Once Again World's Richest

Jeff Bezos has taken back the top spot on the list of the world's wealthiest people. The Amazon founder and his $200 billion net worth on Monday surpassed Elon Musk, whose net worth was $2 billion less, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing the latest rankings from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In third place is the CEO of LVMH, the conglomerate including brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, Bernard Arnault, whose net worth was $197 billion. The three men have been battling it out for the No. 1 spot for months, and they're likely to continue trading it between them as markets shift, CNN reports. Bezos was last in the top spot in the fall of 2021.