'Tumble-Mageddon' Hits Utah Town

As a storm blew through Utah Saturday, it blew thousands of tumbleweeds through the streets of parts of Salt Lake County. Residents woke up to front yards full of tumbleweeds, cars covered in them, roads blocked by them, some piles reaching as high as 10 feet. "Luckily, it's something we can handle," the communications manager for South Jordan, one of the towns hit with the strange phenomenon, tells KSL-TV. "This is not our first tumble-mageddon." Residents, however, say past events have not been nearly this intense. City crews were working to clear the tumbleweeds, reports ABC 4; backhoes, garbage trucks, and dumpsters were involved.