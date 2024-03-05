O'Connor's Estate: Sinead Would Have Been 'Disgusted' at Trump Using Song

If Sinéad O'Connor did not seem like a big Donald Trump fan to you, well, the late singer's estate says you're correct. After Trump played her hit version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" at a campaign event last month in Maryland, O'Connor's estate asked him to stop using her music at his political rallies, the BBC and the Guardian report. The iconic singer, who died last year at age 56, "lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings," her estate says in a statement cited by outlets including CNN. "It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a 'biblical devil.'"
"As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump, and his associates desist from using her music immediately," the statement continues. Other musical artists who have called on Trump to stop using their music at his events, this time around as well as during his previous campaigns, include Riihanna, Adele, Neil Young, the Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, the family of the late Tom Petty, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, and Johnny Marr of the Smiths. (More Sinead O'Connor stories.)