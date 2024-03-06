Well, we know this guy definitely isn't afraid of needles. A German man has been found to have received 217 vaccinations for COVID-19, and he doesn't seem to be any worse for it. The BBC reports on the "bizarre" case of the 62-year-old out of Magdeburg, whose "hypervaccinated" status was reported in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases . Per a release from researchers, they found out about the man through newspaper articles and invited him to be their guinea pig for science. He agreed, providing new saliva and blood samples, as well as access to previous blood samples he'd had taken in recent years and stored.

The scientists note in their study that the man had "deliberately and for private reasons received 217 vaccinations" within a 29-month time span, which happened (perhaps obviously) "against national vaccination recommendations." The man even insisted on getting one more shot during his time with the researchers, per the Washington Post. The scientists speculated that having so many vaccinations with the same antigen would send the patient's immune system into overdrive, fatiguing his T-cells and rendering the immune system not as effective at fending off COVID.

Amazingly, the man had more T-cells than a control group of people who received a more standard three vaccinations, and his T-cells weren't fatigued. There were also "no noticeable side effects" from the patient having received the vaccine more than 200 times. The Magdeburg public prosecutor gathered evidence for 130 of the man's shots in a fraud investigation, but no criminal charges were filed.

Despite all the hubbub, at least the vaccinations appear to have done what they were designed for: The patient shows no signs of ever having contracted COVID. However, and "importantly," the researchers note that "we do not endorse hypervaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity." Instead, the scientists say in the release that "a three-dose vaccination, coupled with regular top-up vaccines for vulnerable groups, remains the favored approach." They then add, just in case anyone else is lining up to get dozens of jabs: "There is no indication that more vaccines are required." (More coronavirus vaccine stories.)