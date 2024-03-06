Gang Leader Warns of 'Civil War' in Haiti

The prime minister of Haiti is currently in Puerto Rico, unable to return to the country—and with both the US and the leader of a coalition of gangs saying it's time for a transfer of power, Ariel Henry's future is very unclear.

Country "heading straight for a civil war": Gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, a former police officer who uses the name Barbecue, says a rampage in the capital, Port-au-Prince, won't stop until Henry quits, the New York Times reports. "If Ariel Henry doesn't resign, if the international community continues to support him, we're heading straight for a civil war," he said Tuesday. Over the past week, the gangs that control much of the capital have attacked public buildings including the airport and two prisons, freeing thousands of inmates. Analysts say that unlike in previous violent episodes in Haiti, gangs have combined to fight the government instead of each other, NPR reports.