Foot Locker Tumbles Almost 30%

CrowdStrike jumped 10.8% after the cybersecurity company reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also gave a forecast for upcoming profit that topped Wall Street's estimates. Nvidia was the strongest force pushing upward on the S&P 500 as it rose 3.2%. Meta Platforms also steadied itself and rose 1.2% a day after sliding 1.6%. Shares of the troubled New York Community Bancorp bounced around after it announced a lifeline of more than $1 billion from a group of investors, including Steven Mnuchin, the former US Treasury secretary under Donald Trump. The stock was up 7.5%. It plunged 42.2% earlier in trading before being halted for news.

Foot Locker tumbled 29.4% even though it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The sneaker retailer said it's not yet resuming its dividend as it rebuilds cash. It also gave a forecast for upcoming profit that fell short of analysts' expectations. Nordstrom likewise fell even though its report for the latest quarter topped forecasts. It sank 16.1% after giving a forecasted range for profit this upcoming year whose midpoint was below analysts' estimates.