DeSantis Rips Haley on Pledge: 'We Knew What We Were Doing'

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley clashed often enough during their campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination, and though they're both out of the running, the criticism hasn't ended. The Florida governor has called out Haley for not backing Donald Trump when she dropped out of the race , though she'd signed a party pledge to back the winner of the nomination race, Mediaite reports. She'd also raised her hand during a debate last summer when the GOP candidates were asked if they'd support Trump even if he'd been "convicted in a court of law."

"I signed the pledge and you signed the pledge saying that you're gonna not take your ball and go home," DeSantis said on Newsmax's The Balance, "and so I honored the pledge and she's gonna have to make a decision about whether she wants to or not." The Republican National Committee had made signing the loyalty pledge a condition of participation in the debates; Trump didn't take part in the debates or sign the pledge, per the Hill.

The former UN ambassador had been waffling on the commitment recently and said on Sunday that she didn't feel bound by it. DeSantis told host Eric Bolling he didn't buy "the idea that somehow circumstances have changed" since he, Haley, and other candidates agreed to the pledge. "I think we all knew what we were doing when we did that," he said. The onetime Trump opponents who have endorsed him since they shut down their campaigns, in addition to DeSantis, include Sen. Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Chris Christie has been a definite no. (More Republican Party stories.)