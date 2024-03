Kansas would require abortion providers to ask patients why they're terminating their pregnancies and report the answers to the state under a measure moving through the Republican-controlled Legislature. Backers of the bill argued during a House debate Wednesday that the state needs data so lawmakers can create programs to address their concerns. Opponents see an attempt to harass abortion providers, shame patients, and stigmatize abortion. The state House planned a final vote Thursday, reports the AP. A look at the brouhaha:

The bill: It would require providers to ask patients 11 questions about their reasons for terminating a pregnancy. Among the possible answers: They can't afford another child, raising a child would hinder their education or careers, and a spouse or partner wanted her to have an abortion. At least seven states require similar reporting.