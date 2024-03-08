5 Points From the GOP State of the Union Rebuttal

Sitting at her kitchen table in Alabama, Sen. Katie Britt called President Joe Biden a "dithering and diminished leader" and warned of a bleak American future under his presidency in the Republican rebuttal to his State of the Union address Thursday evening, the AP reports. The first-term Alabama Republican, the youngest woman in the Senate at 42, delivered a stinging election-year critique of the president. She argued that "the country we know and love seems to be slipping away" and appealed directly to her fellow mothers, who she said are probably "disgusted" with Washington. More from her rebuttal, which did not mention Donald Trump by name: