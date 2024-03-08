Biden Makes His Case in State of the Union Address

Whether this will be President Biden's final State of the Union address remains to be seen, but in his third such address to the nation Thursday night, he made his case for a second term in a 67-minute address. Standout details:



Biden quickly described freedom and democracy as under attack both at home and overseas. He cited Russia, saying Putin certainly won't stop with Ukraine, but that Putin could be stopped if the US provides Ukraine with the weapons it seeks. He said assistance is being blocked by those who "want to walk away from our world leadership. ... We will not bow down. I will not bow down!" A much used-phrase: Biden said "History is watching" repeatedly, at one point saying it's "not hyperbole" to say that.