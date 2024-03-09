As WeightWatchers deals with the aftermath of Oprah Winfrey's exit, the TV icon is making her next big move on the weight-loss scene. CNN reports that Winfrey will host An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution, set to be released later this month on ABC and Hulu.



The special: The program will be recorded in front of a live audience and will entail "a sit-down conversation" with medical experts "around the radical impact of prescription weight-loss medications" like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, addressing "prevailing questions and concerns surrounding the impact on our health care, economy, lifestyle, and culture," per a release. Interviews with patients who've taken weight-loss drugs will also be featured.