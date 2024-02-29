As Oprah Exits, WeightWatchers Stock Tanks

Oprah Winfrey is leaving WeightWatchers. The TV personality and podcast host who's served on the company's board of directors since 2015 announced late Wednesday that she won't stand for reelection at the annual shareholders meeting in May. One of the company's biggest shareholders, Winfrey also said she would donate the proceeds of her 10% stake in the company to the National Museum of African American History and Culture—a move the board said was intended "to promote and highlight the contributions of African Americans and to eliminate any perceived conflict of interest around her taking weight loss medications." In December, Winfrey revealed she relies on weight-loss drugs to maintain her weight. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels ... like a gift," she told People.