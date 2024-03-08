International Women's Day Includes Demonstrations, Votes

Women across Latin America bathed their city streets in purple on Friday in commemoration of International Women's Day at a time when advocates for gender rights in the region are witnessing both historic steps forward and major setbacks. Elsewhere, the right to an abortion officially became part of France's constitution, and Ireland voted on redefining gender roles. Demonstrations also were held in Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, Afghanistan, Russia, and elsewhere. "Girls just wanna have fundamental human rights," a sign at a rally in Serbia said. International Women's Day is a national holiday in about 20 nations, including Russia, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. The events involved: