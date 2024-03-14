Want to Keep That Middle Seat Clear? This Airline Lets You

Let's be honest: Most of us have hoped that the seat next to us on the plane remains empty, with some even going so far as to place personal items on nearby seats to discourage way-too-close neighbors. Now, one budget airline will allow you to pay for that privilege and guarantee seating serenity: Frontier Airlines is offering an UpFront Plus perk, which will leave the middle seat open in select rows for passengers who pony up the fee.

Details: The upgrade is available only in the first two rows of Frontier planes, with interested parties nabbing either a window or aisle seat, reports Quartz. The airline notes that UpFront Plus passengers will not only get a bit of extra elbow room, but also added legroom—an airline rep tells CNBC that they'll see an extra 4 or 5 inches—and the benefit of being among the first to receive in-flight service and to exit the plane.