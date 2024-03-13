NTSB: Boeing's Video Record of Work on Door Was Erased

First, Boeing told Congress it can't find any records on repairs made to a door panel before it blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane in flight in January. Now the National Transportation Safety Board has told Congress that security camera footage won't be any help in identifying the employees who worked on the door, either—because the video was overwritten. "To date, we still do not know who performed the work to open, reinstall, and close the door plug on the accident aircraft," the agency wrote to a Senate committee Wednesday, per Axios .

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said last week that she asked Boeing CEO David Calhoun for the names of the people who worked on the door panel and was told he couldn't supply them, per the Guardian. The agency said it wants to interview the workers to learn about the company's quality assurance process, not to punish them. As for the security footage, the NTSB said its absence is hampering the investigation. Boeing maintains it's normal practice to keep the video for just 30 days. The door panel was missing four bolts when it failed. "We will continue supporting this investigation in the transparent and proactive fashion we have supported all regulatory inquiries into this accident," Boeing told Axios. (More Boeing stories.)