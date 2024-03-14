More Testy Lemon-Musk Exchanges Revealed

Turns out ketamine wasn't the only touchy subject Don Lemon asked Elon Musk about during the interview that apparently killed Lemon's partnership deal with X. Lemon appeared on his old network, CNN, to talk to Erin Burnett about the situation Wednesday, the Hill and Mediaite report. In clips shared with CNN, Lemon asks Musk about reports that Donald Trump shared a meal with Musk and other wealthy potential donors amid efforts by the Trump campaign to boost its finances. "I was at a breakfast at a friend's place, and Donald Trump came by. That's it," Musk said. Asked what the two discussed, a laughing Musk (Deadline describes him as "clearly flustered") replied, "Let's just say he did most of the talking."