Kansas, Missouri Hit With 'Gorilla Hail'

Volatile weather was honing in on parts of Kansas and Missouri Wednesday night, with some storms bringing massive chunks of hail, the AP reports. The National Weather Service just after 8pm CST said that the Kansas City metro area was under a severe thunderstorm warning for a storm that will contain hail described as the size of apples, softballs, or baseballs for at least the following hour. "If you are in this warning, get away from windows and shelter inside now!!!" the National Weather Service posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The weather service said the storm had previously produced "softball-sized hail," or 3.5-inch chunks. (See pictures here .)

The National Weather Service was also issuing multiple tornado warnings around 8:30pm in areas just west of Topeka. Alex Sosnowski, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said the predicted hail was deemed "gorilla hail" because it has the potential to be so big. "Gorilla hail" is a term coined by Reed Timmer, a storm chaser who calls himself an extreme meteorologist, Sosnowski said. In this case, the term might fit: Some hail from north-central Kansas into north-central Missouri could be as big as a baseball. "When you get up to tennis ball, baseball-sized, or God forbid softball-sized, that can do a tremendous amount of damage, and if you get hit in the head, that could be fatal," Sosnowski said.