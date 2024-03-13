Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk Over Canceled Deal

UPDATE
Aug 1, 2024 11:56 AM CDT
Don Lemon has sued Elon Musk over their collapsed deal to have the former CNN anchor host a show on the X platform, reports the New York Times. Lemon says Musk promised him a salary of $1.5 million annually, plus a share of ad revenue, according to the lawsuit. The deal went south after Lemon conducted an interview with Musk himself that turned testy.
Mar 13, 2024 1:01 PM CDT
Don Lemon says a partnership with X didn't work out because Elon Musk isn't the "free speech absolutist" he claims to be. "Elon Musk is mad at me," the former CNN host says in a video posted on X Wednesday. In a statement, Lemon says Musk canceled the partnership "hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday," per the Hollywood Reporter. He says the interview was for the first episode of The Don Lemon Show, which will still air on YouTube and X next Monday.
- The partnership. "Elon publicly encouraged me to join X with a new show, saying I would have his 'full support,' and that his 'digital town square is for all,'" Lemon says. "He and his team pursued the deal in numerous conversations and made significant commitments about the support X would provide for the show." The Lemon partnership was one of several content deals X announced in January, including partnerships with former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Fox Sports host Jim Rome, per the Reporter.