Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk Over Canceled Deal

UPDATE

Aug 1, 2024 11:56 AM CDT

Don Lemon has sued Elon Musk over their collapsed deal to have the former CNN anchor host a show on the X platform, reports the New York Times. Lemon says Musk promised him a salary of $1.5 million annually, plus a share of ad revenue, according to the lawsuit. The deal went south after Lemon conducted an interview with Musk himself that turned testy.

Mar 13, 2024 1:01 PM CDT

Don Lemon says a partnership with X didn't work out because Elon Musk isn't the "free speech absolutist" he claims to be. "Elon Musk is mad at me," the former CNN host says in a video posted on X Wednesday. In a statement, Lemon says Musk canceled the partnership "hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday," per the Hollywood Reporter. He says the interview was for the first episode of The Don Lemon Show, which will still air on YouTube and X next Monday.