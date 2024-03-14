Far-Right Leader Says He Won't Be Next Dutch PM

Geert Wilders, whose anti-Islam, anti-immigration rhetoric swept him to a stunning victory in the November election, said Wednesday he doesn't have the support of his prospective coalition partners to become the next Dutch prime minister. Wilders took to X to say that "I can only become premier if ALL parties in the coalition support that. That wasn't the case." More, from the AP:

His comment came after Dutch media reported, citing unnamed sources, that a breakthrough in coalition talks announced Tuesday night was that the leaders of all four parties involved in drawn-out coalition negotiations would remain in parliament.