After Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Christie Brinkley Has a Warning

Christie Brinkley is the latest celebrity to implore followers to wear their sunscreen. The supermodel, 70, shared on Instagram Wednesday that she was recently diagnosed with, and successfully treated for, skin cancer—and she shared images of the procedure that TMZ warns are "not for the faint of heart." Brinkley says she wasn't even at her own dermatologist appointment when her basal cell carcinoma was discovered—she'd accompanied her daughter, and decided at the end of the visit to ask about "a little tiny dot" she felt on her face when applying her foundation. The doctor took a look and knew right away that a biopsy was necessary, she says.