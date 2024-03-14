After Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Christie Brinkley Has a Warning

Christie Brinkley is the latest celebrity to implore followers to wear their sunscreen. The supermodel, 70, shared on Instagram Wednesday that she was recently diagnosed with, and successfully treated for, skin cancer—and she shared images of the procedure that TMZ warns are "not for the faint of heart." Brinkley says she wasn't even at her own dermatologist appointment when her basal cell carcinoma was discovered—she'd accompanied her daughter, and decided at the end of the visit to ask about "a little tiny dot" she felt on her face when applying her foundation. The doctor took a look and knew right away that a biopsy was necessary, she says.
BCC is the most common form of skin cancer, and is highly treatable when detected early, CNN reports. This is where the advice comes in: "The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!" Brinkley writes. "I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST !" She thanked the doctors who, she said, stitched her up "like an haute couture Dior." (More Christie Brinkley stories.)