With Warmer Weather, Expect More Visits From Snakes

Australian snake catchers have seen an uptick in post-season snake activity
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 17, 2024 12:10 PM CDT
Eastern brown snakes sit in a deep tub after hatching in Townsville, northern Queensland, Australia. A 3-year-old Australian boy was lucky to escape uninjured after a collection of eggs he found in his yard hatched into a slithering tangle of the deadly snakes.   (AP Photo/Trish Prendergast)

Snakes are keeping their Australian catchers in Queensland busy these days as they pop by more homes uninvited, to the horror of unsuspecting residents. But the reason snake visits are on the rise has to do with changes in their environment, the New York Times reports, largely caused by climate change.

  • The key issue: Snakes are experiencing shorter dormant periods due to warmer weather. In colder months, snakes typically become "sluggish" during a brumation period where they might forgo eating, drinking, and even moving for weeks. But rising temperatures has shortened that period.

  • Balmy nights drive up nocturnal activity: "Not only are snakes becoming more active earlier in the year and staying active longer in the year, but it also means that they're going to stay active longer into the night," biologist Bryan Fry of the University of Queensland tells the Times.
  • Deforestation: That's another issue driving snakes into populated areas. With shrinking habitats and drought conditions, snakes seek shade and water where humans get them.
  • A more-common nightmare scenario: Yahoo! News says reports of snakes found in toilets have ticked up.
  • A not-at-all scary stat: Of the 120 snake species in Queensland, two-thirds are venomous, and a small amount of those are deadly. Despite the staggering amount of snakes there, deaths by snake bite typically amount to two per year.
  • Aussie snakes: Snakes are a protected species in Australia, and are considered essential to the environment. Rather than kill them, catchers release the reptiles into areas where they will hopefully stay out of trouble.
  • Stateside: One study saw an uptick in snake bites in Georgia due to snakes' shorter brumation period there, per the Ledger-Enquirer.
