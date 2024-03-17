With Warmer Weather, Expect More Visits From Snakes

Snakes are keeping their Australian catchers in Queensland busy these days as they pop by more homes uninvited, to the horror of unsuspecting residents. But the reason snake visits are on the rise has to do with changes in their environment, the New York Times reports, largely caused by climate change.



The key issue: Snakes are experiencing shorter dormant periods due to warmer weather. In colder months, snakes typically become "sluggish" during a brumation period where they might forgo eating, drinking, and even moving for weeks. But rising temperatures has shortened that period.