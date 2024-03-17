Kung Fu Panda Edges Dune

Kung Fu Panda 4 stayed at the top of the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. The Universal and DreamWorks Animation movie earned $30 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The franchise featuring the voice of Jack Black is responsible for over $1.9 billion at the box office since it launched in 2008 and spawned several animated series, shorts, video games, and a holiday special. The fourth installment, playing in 4,067 locations in North America, has already made $107.7 million domestically, the AP reports.

There were several new movies arriving in over 1,000 theaters (or expanding) this weekend, including Lionsgate's Mark Wahlberg dog movie Arthur the King, Focus Features' comedic satire The American Society of Magical Negroes, and A24's Kristen Stewart-led bodybuilding thriller Love Lies Bleeding. But the charts still belonged to the franchises, including Dune: Part Two, which came in a close second in its third weekend, with $29.1 million. That's down only 37% from last weekend. Next weekend, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will arrive in theaters, armed with proton packs and brand name recognition.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

