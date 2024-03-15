Therapy May Not Be the Answer to Your Mental Health Woes

If you've been having a hard time dealing with life's stresses or anxiety, or even loneliness, making an appointment with a therapist might seem the reasonable thing to do. Not so fast, advises Emily Edlynn, a clinical psychologist who cautions that therapy shouldn't be the default for some of life's issues that we could probably deal with on our own, with the right tools. In her opinion piece for the Washington Post, Edlynn first lays out who should take advantage of therapy—namely, individuals suffering from more serious mental-health issues that are adversely affecting such things as their work, personal relationships, or sleep. But for the rest of us, we can probably continue to function on our own by accepting that sometimes we're going to feel anxious or uncomfortable, and by learning "how to feel the emotions and cope," Edlynn writes.