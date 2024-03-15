Missing Student May Have Been Overserved

A college student who has been missing in Nashville since last Friday night may have been overserved at country star Luke Bryan's bar, authorities say. Riley Strain, a 22-year-old University of Missouri senior, was kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge around 9:45pm on Friday and his friends say they haven't seen him since. "We are investigating whether Mr. Strain was served alcohol while he was visibly intoxicated," Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission communications director Aaron Rummage tells NBC News.



"There are no specific rules or statutes that governs escorting out intoxicated patrons from their businesses or providing assistance in getting someone home," the TABC said in a statement. "However, state law prohibits serving alcoholic beverages to someone who is visibly intoxicated. A violation is a class A misdemeanor. The TABC has opened an investigation into this matter to see if any violations have occurred."