Missing Student May Have Been Overserved

Riley Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar in Nashville
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 15, 2024 5:53 AM CDT
This undated photo provided by Chris Whiteid shows Riley Strain on Jan. 2, 2024.   (Chris Whiteid via AP)

A college student who has been missing in Nashville since last Friday night may have been overserved at country star Luke Bryan's bar, authorities say. Riley Strain, a 22-year-old University of Missouri senior, was kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge around 9:45pm on Friday and his friends say they haven't seen him since. "We are investigating whether Mr. Strain was served alcohol while he was visibly intoxicated," Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission communications director Aaron Rummage tells NBC News.

  • "There are no specific rules or statutes that governs escorting out intoxicated patrons from their businesses or providing assistance in getting someone home," the TABC said in a statement. "However, state law prohibits serving alcoholic beverages to someone who is visibly intoxicated. A violation is a class A misdemeanor. The TABC has opened an investigation into this matter to see if any violations have occurred."

  • TC Restaurant Group, operator and owner of the downtown bar, said earlier this week that it is working with police "to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information" in the search. In an Instagram post, Bryan said: "Y'all this is scary," per Fox News. "Praying for his safe return."
  • Nashville police Sgt. Robert Nielsen said Thursday that there is no sign of foul play in Strain's disappearance, NBC News reports. Surveillance video shows him walking alone and stumbling after leaving the bar. Friends say he told them he was walking back to his hotel, though he apparently walked in the opposite direction after leaving the bar, Fox reports.
  • Nashville police describe Strain, who was visiting the city with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers as 6'5" tall with a thin build, blue eyes, and light brown hair. The search efforts have involved a helicopter, drones, and two boats with sonar technology that searched the Cumberland River near where Strain was last seen alive, the Tennessean reports.
