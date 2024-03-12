Two College Students Missing in Separate Incidents

Riley Strain of the University of Missouri and Caleb Harris of Texas A&M
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2024 12:06 PM CDT
'The Worst Nightmare': Student Vanishes During Nashville Trip
Riley Strain   (Nashville Police)

Two college students are missing and the subject of police searches, one in Nashville and the other in Corpus Christi, Texas.

  • Nashville: A University of Missouri student went missing Friday during a trip to Nashville with his fraternity brothers. Riley Strain, 22, a member of the Delta Chi fraternity, became separated from friends at Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink. He was asked to leave the bar around 9:45pm, stepfather Chris Whiteid tells WSMV. During a phone call, Strain reportedly told friends he was walking the half-mile back to his hotel. But when the friends arrived to Tempo Hotel, they found only Strain's hotel key card, per NBC News. By that time, calls to Strain's phone went straight to voicemail, per the Tennessean. Police say Strain was last seen at 9:52pm Friday, when video footage apparently shows the college senior taking a wrong turn on the way to his hotel, Whiteid tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. His phone last pinged around 10pm near Public Square Park, per WZTV.

  • Texas: Caleb Harris, a 21-year-old student at Texas A&M, has been missing in Corpus Christi since the overnight of March 4, reports the Caller Times. He was last seen around his apartment complex, and his family reported him missing when roommates couldn't find him the next day. Harris had his phone with him, but his wallet, vehicle, and keys were at his residence. The family has set up a GoFundMe page.
(More missing person stories.)

