When cops ask to see someone's driver's license at a traffic stop, it's not typical for them to see a DOB that stretches back to the age of Prohibition. But in the Italian town of Bondeno, a 103-year-old woman was busted recently for cruising around in the middle of the night, driving an uninsured car with an expired license.

The centenarian driver: She's identified as Giuseppina Molinari (aka "Giose"), and she's said to have been born in 1920, per the AFP.

She's identified as Giuseppina Molinari (aka "Giose"), and she's said to have been born in 1920, per the AFP. The 911 call: Police were dispatched after a 1am report that Molinari was driving dangerously in the middle of Bondeno. When cops pulled her over, they were "greatly surprised when they discovered the year of the driver's birth," according to a police report.

Police were dispatched after a 1am report that Molinari was driving dangerously in the middle of Bondeno. When cops pulled her over, they were "greatly surprised when they discovered the year of the driver's birth," according to a police report. Violations: Molinari's car was uninsured, and her license expired two years ago. In Italy, motorists over the age of 80 have to undergo a doctor's checkup every two years to have their license renewed.

Molinari's car was uninsured, and her license expired two years ago. In Italy, motorists over the age of 80 have to undergo a doctor's checkup every two years to have their license renewed. Explanation and consequences: Police say Molinari was going to meet friends in Bondeno and "probably" got disoriented while driving at night. Molinari was hit with a fine and driven home by the cops.

Police say Molinari was going to meet friends in Bondeno and "probably" got disoriented while driving at night. Molinari was hit with a fine and driven home by the cops. What's next: Molinari says she's going to use her bicycle to get around for the time being, though she also has other future transportation plans. "I will buy myself a Vespa," she tells a local newspaper.