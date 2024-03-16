The bad news: No one picked all the winning numbers in Friday night's $815 million Mega Millions drawing. The good news: We now all have a shot at a jackpot worth an estimated $875 million, with the next drawing set for Tuesday, reports CBS News. A Mega Millions release notes that the kitty just took "a big leap towards the $1 billion mark," noting that it's only the sixth time in the game's 22-year history that the grand prize has soared that high. The other five high-ranking jackpots were all over $1 billion.
If someone does claim the big prize on Tuesday, they can opt for annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum of $413.5 million, before taxes. There hasn't been a jackpot winner since Dec. 8, with a winner remaining "elusive" for the last 28 consecutive drawings. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.6 billion, won last August in Florida. The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 13, 25, 50, 51, and 66, with a Mega Ball of 6. The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302.58 million. (More Mega Millions stories.)