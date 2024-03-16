The bad news: No one picked all the winning numbers in Friday night's $815 million Mega Millions drawing. The good news: We now all have a shot at a jackpot worth an estimated $875 million, with the next drawing set for Tuesday, reports CBS News. A Mega Millions release notes that the kitty just took "a big leap towards the $1 billion mark," noting that it's only the sixth time in the game's 22-year history that the grand prize has soared that high. The other five high-ranking jackpots were all over $1 billion.