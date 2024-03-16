Residents of Toronto who aim to be buried in their city better be planning ahead. Because as Inori Roy reports in the Local, the city is quickly running out of burial space. Advocates have been raising the alarm for years, and the issue is coming to a head. The city has 206 registered cemeteries, of which only 23 are active, and every one of those 23 will start running out of space in 10 to 30 years. "In a matter of decades," writes Roy, "anyone hoping to bury a loved one will have to drive three to four hours north of the city to find a spot." On the other hand, this problem coincides with a general shift toward cremation, and all of the above has been quietly transforming Toronto's "booming bereavement industry." A big focus of the story is the "McDonald's-ization" of the sector, particularly in regard to the city's ever-growing Mount Pleasant Group of Cemeteries.