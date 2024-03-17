Major Drone Attacks Hit Russia During Election

Ukraine launched a massive new wave of drone attacks Sunday on Russia as voters cast ballots on the final day of an election on extending President Vladimir Putin's rule for another six years. The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, including four in the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a fifth drone, close to the capital's Domodedovo airport, was downed on Sunday morning. No casualties or damage were reported. According to the Defense Ministry, two drones were shot down over the Kaluga region, just south of the Russian capital, and four in the Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow.

The attacks on the Yaroslavl region, which is about 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, were some of the farthest launched by Ukraine so far. More Ukrainian drones were downed over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions that border Ukraine and the southern Krasnodar region, the Defense Ministry said. Shelling of Belgorod on Sunday morning killed a 16-year-old girl and injured her father, while a second assault later in the day killed another man and injured 11 others, said Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The Ukrainian military said 14 Russian drones had been shot down over the Odesa region Sunday, following a Russian ballistic missile assault on the southern port city Friday that killed at least 21 people. Britain's defense ministry said Sunday that the country's defense secretary, Grant Shapps, abandoned a trip to Odesa earlier this month because of a Russian missile threat. The Sunday Times reported that Shapps, who visited Kyiv on March 7, had been warned by British intelligence that Russia had become aware of his travel plans. Russian forces also launched five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Ukrainian-controlled areas in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, as well as two X-59 guided missiles in the Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian air force said Sunday.