On Wednesdays, the support group meets over Zoom. Members talk about their lives, religious families, and old parochial schools. But mostly, they're there to talk about the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Catholic nuns—and it's a topic that deserves more attention, they say. The sexual abuse of children by Catholic sisters and nuns has been overshadowed by far more common reports of male clergy abuse. Women in religious orders have also been abuse victims, but they've been perpetrators, too. "We've heard so much about priests who abuse and so little about nuns who abuse that it's time to restore the balance," said the group's founder, Mary Dispenza, herself a former nun, in a speech to abuse survivors last year, per the AP.

SNAP: Dispenza, who endured abuse from both a childhood priest and a nun in her former order, started the online support group five years ago with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP. More victims had been contacting her in the wake of #MeToo as they reassessed past sexual abuse.