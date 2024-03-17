Biden Gives, Gets at Joke-Filled Event

President Biden kidded on the square about issues including age—his and Donald Trump's—in a jokey address to the Gridiron Club on Saturday night. The yearly, $400-a-plate dinner for Washington politicos and reporters included speeches from others, as well, who zinged the president in their turns. One was Michigan's top Democrat. "I'm Gretchen Whitmer," she told the crowd. "My name is usually preceded by the phrase 'governor,' or the phrase 'Hey, what about…'" Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah said speechwriters wanted $20,000 to help with his address. The "exact same speech," Cox said, "only cost $200 before Bidenomics." It was Biden's first appearance at the dinner of his term. The president's lines, per the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, referenced: