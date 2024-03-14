I'm a Sociopath, Like Millions of Others

Therapist Patric Gagne has been in the media spotlight because of her upcoming book on sociopathy, the twist being that Gagne herself is a diagnosed sociopath. In a new op-ed in the Wall Street Journal adapted from the book, Gagne writes about being a prolific thief as a young girl. She was not, however, a kleptomaniac. "I suffered from a different type of urge, a compulsion brought about by the discomfort of apathy, the nearly indescribable absence of common social emotions like shame and empathy." The reason she stole, in other words, was to feel something—and to relieve the "unrelenting pressure" in her brain. It wasn't until years later, after her diagnosis, that she understood what was going on and could control her behavior.