MacKenzie Scott Drops Another Philanthropy Bomb

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and author, had promised to give $1 million each to 250 organizations last year through an "open call" for applications. She apparently changed her mind. On Tuesday, she announced she would give $640 million to 361 organizations instead, reports the AP. That makes her organization Yield Giving's first round of donations more than double what Scott had initially pledged in response to applications from nonprofits. Since she began giving away billions in 2019—with a current tally of $16.5 billion—Scott and her team have researched and selected organizations without an application process and provided them with large, unrestricted gifts.